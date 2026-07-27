NH News Briefs 7-27-2026

The investigation into the fire that destroyed the floating restaurant The Dive in Alton remains ongoing. State Fire Marshal officials believe the fire started in the kitchen area and say it is not considered suspicious, with the owner cooperating fully. The restaurant boat is a total loss and has been towed away from the scene. Investigators are still working to determine how many people were onboard and are asking anyone who has not spoken with authorities to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported.

A woman is dead after a fire destroyed a residence in Farmington late Saturday night. First responders were called to a home on Leary Lane and found the building engulfed in flames with significant structural damage. Firefighters searched the home and later found the woman dead inside. Her identity has not been released as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner works to determine how she died. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.