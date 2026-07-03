NH News Briefs 7-3-2026

NH News Briefs 7-3-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 3, 2026

There is a significant detour in place today in Manchester. The Bridge Street Bridge is closed in both directions until late tonight. No foot traffic is allowed either. A crew was setting up on the bridge for tonight’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Parts of several downtown streets in the area will be closed this evening.

A habitual offender was arrested yesterday in North Hampton. During a crackdown on commercial vehicles, 61-year-old Scott Rand of Sherman, Maine, was found driving an overweight dump truck. He faces a felony charge of operating as a habitual offender. A total of 15 vehicles were stopped and nearly 60 violations were discovered. Five drivers and three trucks were taken out of service for safety infractions or improper driver credentialing.

A Manchester mother is indicted in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Hepay Juma is facing a murder charge after she allegedly recklessly caused the death of Baby Jane “Grace” Doe. The child’s body was found floating in Pine Island Pond near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport back in March 2025. Juma is expected to face a judge for arraignment July 16th.

A New Hampshire man is being identified as the suspect in a Massachusetts homicide. According to authorities, Edward Pyne of Salem killed Nicholas Ferriera in a Berlin, Massachusetts parking lot Tuesday. Witnesses followed Pyne until his vehicle was stopped on Interstate 495 in Lowell and he was involved in a standoff with police. That standoff came to an end with Pyne took his own life.

 

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