NH News Briefs 7-30-2026

NH News Briefs 7-30-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 30, 2026

NH  Governor Kelly Ayotte said she is okay with federal election monitors in New Hampshire. The Trump administration plans to monitor the upcoming mid-term elections in some states. The governor told reporters yesterday that with appropriate measures in place, she welcomes anyone to come and see how well the state handles elections in a “fair and transparent way.”

A woman is dead as the result of a crash yesterday in Derry. Her car and a dump truck collided around one p.m. at the intersection of Hampstead Road and Nutmeadow Lane. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The victim’s name was not released.

The cause of a crash involving a tractor trailer yesterday on Route 101 in Auburn is under investigation. The tractor trailer and a van collided around 3:35 p.m. forcing both vehicles off the road into a wooded area. The two drivers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. State Police said the 31-year-old Manchester man driving the van was cited for speeding.

The public is asked for help to solve an old missing persons case. Christopher Bird, was last seen in Windham before he disappeared under suspicious circumstances on July 29th, 1984. His vehicle was found a few days later on August, 3rd, in Massachusetts at the Methuen Mall. His photo and description are posted on the State Police Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit.

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