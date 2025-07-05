NH News Briefs 7-5-2025

A bill that would provided so-called no fault evictions in New Hampshire is waiting for Governor Kelly Ayotte’s signature. State lawmakers passed the bill last week. It would allow landlords to evict a tenant at the end of their lease — no questions asked. Current law does not allow for such evictions. Landlords can only evict a tenant if they take it off the market or if a tenant violates a lease. Housing advocates say the bill allows landlords to kick out tenants for arbitrary reasons.

An overnight motorcycle crash in Derry has left a woman dead. Police say they arrived on the scene and found the woman lying on the road She was taken to Elliott Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say one other person was on the motorcycle at the time of the accident but no other details have been released pending an investigation.

Swimmers who took a dip at Hampton Beach recently came out suffering from jellyfish stings. The swimmers had accidentally been exposed to decomposing jellyfish – which they mistakenly thought was a pile of seaweed in the water. Beach officials say jellyfish are typically found in the ocean and sometimes on the shores.

Two men are under indictment by a Merrimack County grand jury on charges related to drug trafficking in the Concord area. The Attorney General’s Office said 23-year-old Christopher Antonio Guzman De Los Santos is charged for the sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Kelvin Diolisel Lopez Perez is charged as an accomplice to Guzman De Los Santos.

A New Hampshire spot is on a “Best Beaches” list compiled by The Boston Globe. It’s Crystal Lake in Gilmanton Iron Works, described as a “glimmering, glass-clear stretch of water that feels untouched.” Massachusetts tops the list with eight beaches followed by Rhode Island with four. Maine has two with one each in New Hampshire and Connecticut.