NH News Briefs 7-5-2026

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has vetoed a handful of bills this week, including a measure that would have increased book removals in schools across the state. Another bill she vetoed was a measure that would have allowed conscientious objectors to claim religious beliefs as a reason to reject abortions. Ayotte says the federal government already provides protections for conscientious objectors.

New Hampshire State Police are mourning the death of one of their veteran officers. State Police say a 19-year veteran of the force — Sergeant Brian Ross from Greenland — died unexpectedly this past Monday. He recently served as commander of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. An online fundraiser has been set up for his family.

The owner of the Seabrook Station Nuclear Plant says a fire at the plant was extinguished without any injuries or effect on the plant’s operation. The owner — NextEra Energy — says two transformers at a substation on the site of the plant failed due to the heat. The Town of Seabrook Fire Department handled the fire.