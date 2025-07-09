NH News Briefs 7-8-2025

Autopsies confirm the deaths of two people in Berlin is a case of murder-suicide. Twenty-five-year-old Marisol Fuentes Huaracha died from multiple gunshot wounds, 50-year-old Michael Gleason died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Investigators said they had been involved with each other in a prior domestic relationship. Their bodies were found Sunday inside La Casita restaurant on Hillside Avenue.

The man killed in a crash in Tamworth last Friday is now identified. State Police said 70-year-old Michael Harrington, a local resident, died after his pickup truck slammed into a tree on Maple Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

A 25-year-old Franklin man is dead after his ATV crashed Sunday in Sanbornton. New Hampshire Fish and Game said first responders were called to the scene on Knox Mountain Road around 1:30 a.m. The victim’s name was not released. The cause of accident is under investigation