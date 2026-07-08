NH News Briefs 7-8-2026

A new report from the state Attorney General’s Office says major reforms are needed at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The AG says the facility is operating legally and claims of abuse are unsupported, but challenges and dysfunction create instability for staff and youth. The report makes recommendations like restructuring leadership, increasing staffing and expanding de-escalation training. Governor Ayotte is ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to implement these recommendations.

New numbers are in, and they show dozens of people were arrested during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. There were additional patrols between Friday and Monday, leading to almost 16-hundred traffic stops that led to citations for things such as speeding and distracted driving. Of the 65 people arrested, 17 were suspected of being under the influence behind the wheel. There were no deadly crashes reported on the roads.

One person is taken to the hospital following a house fire in Rockingham County. Crews were called to the scene on Stonewall Way in Exeter last night and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the residence. The victim was found inside and ended up being given first aid before going to the hospital for further treatment. There is no word on their condition and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nashua police are on the lookout for the motorcyclist allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. According to authorities, the motorcycle collided with 38-year-old Jonathan Price on Bowers Street near the intersection of Bowers and Dearborn streets Saturday. Price suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to come forward.