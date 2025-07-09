NH News Briefs 7-9-2025

Members of the state’s Congressional delegation are criticizing the budget bill signed by President Trump. The lawmakers, who are all Democrats, claim the legislation amounts to a big betrayal of the American people. They say it’ll cut off health care to more than 40-thousand Granite State residents, and either eliminate or cut SNAP benefits for low-income families. They’re also worried energy and property taxes will increase statewide.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is vetoing legislation that’d allow cities or towns to hold partisan school board elections. The legislature approved the measure and supporters maintained it’d help voters know the political affiliation of each candidate on the ballot. But the governor believes the current system is not broken and making these elections into partisan battles would create unnecessary division. It’s unlikely the legislature has enough votes to override Ayotte’s veto.

A woman will be spending time behind bars for her role in a fatal crash on Interstate 93. A judge sentenced Kristina Perry to serve up to four years in prison for striking 24-year-old Gabriel Anthony, who was outside his vehicle in the breakdown lane before being hit and killed in 2023. Perry admitted to drinking before the tragedy, and she refused to sleep on a coworkers couch before getting behind the wheel. Her attorney says this was a one-time offense and Perry remains traumatized since the crash.

The NH Department of Safety is revealing the results of its latest crackdown on dangerous driving. The agency says increased patrols between July 3rd and Monday led to more than 27-hundred traffic stops. Law enforcement handed out tickets for various offenses including speeding and distracted driving. There were also 78 people arrested and 23 of them were charged with DWI.