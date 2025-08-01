NH News Briefs 8-1-2025

NH News Briefs 8-1-2025
August 1, 2025

Lebanon NH police are still on the lookout for the suspect in a stabbing.  The incident happened yesterday in Colburn Park and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.  The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants and was spotted walking along Interstate 89 southbound near Exit 12.

Two people have been charged in connection with a raid at a Concord massage parlor as law enforcement officials try to expose human trafficking operations in New Hampshire. Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Oriental Bodywork Spa after what they said was a yearlong investigation. One suspect is charged with simple assault and sexual assault, and the other is charged with prostitution.  The charges are misdemeanors.  Officials said about 40% of illicit massage businesses have been shut down across the state.

NH Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed a bill into law yesterday aimed at ending surprise ambulance bills. Senate Bill 245 addresses the rates that insurance companies pay to ambulance providers. Officials said the goal is to keep ambulance services strong while protecting consumers from being surprised by high bills. Supporters say the new law, which takes effect in January, will give New Hampshire’s ambulance services the resources to get those in need to the hospital, even in rural areas.

Some new data is showing the number of Canadians visiting the Granite State is on the decline this summer.  Border crossings are down about 30-percent and there are several factors being blamed such as weather, economics and gas prices.  There’s also been volatility between the United States and Canadian governments with President Trump saying he wants to add Canada as a 51st state.  Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’ll never allow that to happen.

