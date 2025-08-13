NH News Briefs 8-13-2025

The person accused of carrying out a triple homicide in Northfield will not be going on trial. Instead, The Union Leader reports Eric Sweeney is expected to plead guilty to killing his sister-in-law and two nephews during a court appearance Friday. Sweeney had just turned 16 at the time of the murders, and was later indicted on multiple counts. He faces 35 years to life in prison on each murder charge.

Officials are identifying the woman who was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Deerfield. Crews were called to battle the blaze on Nottingham Road Monday night and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. Once the fire was knocked down, the body of 63-year-old Barbara Sears was spotted on the porch. No one else was injured and the cause of the tragedy is still under investigation.

Today, Governor Ayotte is announcing her pick to serve as the next commissioner of the state Department of Corrections. Ayotte is going to nominate William Hart for the role during an Executive Council meeting at Mount Sunapee in Newbury. If confirmed, Hart would replace Helen Hanks, who resigned after eight years in that position. Ayotte says Hart has devoted his life to protecting the people of New Hampshire and strengthening its public safety system.

A public hearing is happening in Concord next month to discuss the possible creation of a social district in the city. The plan calls for adults to be allowed to purchase to-go alcoholic beverages and enjoy them in designated outdoor areas. Drinks would have to be served in non-glass containers, and signs would be required to show the boundaries of each district. Supporters say this initiative would help boost downtown events and attract more visitors.