NH News Briefs 8-17-2026

One man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Albany. An official with police says Andrey Uryadov from Connecticut was likely speeding when he left the road and hit a tree Friday. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A North Berwick Maine man is dead after an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. Twenty-year-old Bruce Kennedy was riding an ATV with a friend who was on a separate ATV in a remote area of Piscataquis County. They were riding near Wadleigh Pond when Kennedy failed to negotiate a curve in the road, lost control of the ATV and crashed. Authorities say Kennedy was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene due to his injuries. An initial investigation determined that speed was a factor in the crash.

Four teen hikers are o.k. after being rescued off Mount Lincoln Friday. A fish and game spokesperson says they were unprepared with water, food and warm clothing. One hiker complained of breathing difficulties and leg pain. This trail is located at one of the highest parts of the mountain in the state. The hikers will be billed for the rescue, because of their lack of preparation.