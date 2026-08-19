NH News Briefs 8-19-2026

Today is Veto Day for the New Hampshire Legislature. The House was expected to consider 22 bills that were vetoed by Governor Kelly Ayotte. The Senate had nine bills on its agenda. Ayotte set a new record for vetoes this year from a Legislature controlled by the governor’s party.

Six young campers and a counselor suffered non-life-threatening injuries yesterday in the Mirror Lake area of Tuftonboro. Channel 9 reported the group from the North Woods and Pleasant Valley YMCA camps were on horseback around noon when something spooked the horses causing them to run. Those hurt suffered minor head injuries and/or cuts. Officials said camp operations are not affected and that all the horses were accounted for an unharmed.

Goffstown State Representative Sherri Reinfurt is recovering at home after a head-on-collison Sunday. Channel 9 reported that In a social media post last night, she said another vehicle crossed over on Mast Road in Goffstown and hit her car forcing her into a ditch. Reinfurt suffered a concussion, three broken ribs and a broken hand. She said her daughter remains hospitalized and needs surgery for a broken back.

Adam Montgomery is back in New Hampshire ahead of a re-trial for the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony. The State Department of Corrections has confirmed that he’s being held at the State Prison for Men in Concord after being transported from a prison in Virginia. Montgomery’s murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court in June. A hearing regarding his re-trial is set for September 14th.

Cyclosporiasis cases in New Hampshire are continuing to rise. On Tuesday, the DHHS reported that they’ve been informed about 10 new cases in the last week. Seventy-nine cases were reported last week by DHHS. There have been three hospitalizations so far this year. Forty-one cases have involved someone eating a recalled food product, while another 41 cases haven’t been associated with consumption of recalled products, but the source is unknown. Seven cases are associated with international travel.