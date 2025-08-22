NH News Briefs 8-22-2025

A Nashua couple is arrested in connection with the death of an infant. Authorities say 25-year-old Xorrel Cabrera and 32-year-old Jasmine Cedar-Fultz didn’t provide their three-month-old with necessary medical care before the child passed away last year. An autopsy showed the child died of a brain hemorrhage and septic shock. Cabrera will stay in jail and Cedar-Fultz was ordered held on two-thousand dollars bail. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison.

An investigation is underway into what caused fatal crash in Manchester. Police say a 58-year-old Bedford resident was riding a motorcycle on East Industrial Park Drive last night when they collided with a tractor trailer. The impact killed the motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released. The truck driver wasn’t injured and anyone who saw the accident is asked to come forward.

A new poll is revealing Granite State residents have mixed feelings about Governor Kelly Ayotte’s first few months in office. The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll shows 47-percent of people asked approve of the governor while 46-percent disapprove. Both groups ranked her handling of education as the top issue. Ayotte has been governor since January when she replaced former Governor Chris Sununu.