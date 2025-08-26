NH News Briefs 8-26-2025

University of New Hampshire police say reports of an active shooter on the Durham campus were a hoax. The report yesterday was centered around Diamond Library after someone claimed they heard gunshots inside the building. The library was searched, but it was determined there was no threat to the community. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

The Claremont School Board makes more cuts as the district tries to close a large budget gap. The current deficit is estimated to be between one-million and five-million dollars and the board voted last night to cut 20 jobs. The business administrator was also asked to look into eliminating or reducing all non-mandatory extracurricular activities. The new academic year is still scheduled to start Thursday, but could be delayed.

The filing period for candidates who want to run for public office in Nashua is opening today. People have until five p-m next Friday to submit their paperwork either in-person or online if they want their names to appear on the November ballot. The drawing for candidate positions on the ballot is September 10th at City Hall. For more details, go to nashuanh.gov.

A new poll is revealing how New Hampshire residents are feeling about the impact of tariffs. According to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, nearly 60-percent of folks asked said they believe prices have gone up due to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. Also, 26-percent of people polled think the Granite State economy would improve over the next year and 30-percent said it’d get worse. By comparison, only 25-percent think the national economy will improve in the next 12 months.