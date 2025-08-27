NH News Briefs 8-27-2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte’s first state Supreme Court Nominee is Concord attorney Bryan Gould. The governor described him as an accomplished attorney with the knowledge and integrity needed to serve as an associate justice. During his career, 66-year-old Gould has served a special counsel to former Governor Craig Benson and as counsel to the Executive Council. His nomination must be approved by the Executive Council.

Grief counselors and therapy dogs are available today and tomorrow at Pinkerton Academy in Derry as students return. It’s in response to the drowning death of 17-year-old academy student Youness Kraouch who drowned Sunday night off Hampton Beach. His father was rescued from the strong currents when he tried to save his son. Channel 9 reported a family friend said the teen will be buried overseas in his native Morocco.

A Canadian man is charged with reckless driving in New Hampshire. State Police said 27-year-old Xinan Yan, of Markham, Ontario, Canada, was clocked at 111 miles per hour around six p.m. Friday on Route 16 in Tamworth. Yan’s free on personal recognizance pending an October appearance in Ossipee District Court.

A man hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine is expected to recover from several serious, but non-life threatening injuries after he was injured in New Hampshire. Fish and Game authorities said Dennis Boyce of Bermuda Run, North Carolina, slipped and fell Monday afternoon just past the summit of Kinsman Ridge in Lincoln. He was carried down to the trailhead by rescuers and taken to Littleton Regional Hospital.