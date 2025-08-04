NH News Briefs 8-4-2025

Police in Concord are looking into an altercation that happened at a recent protest downtown. Officers were called to an area Saturday afternoon about a fight and found nearly two dozen people wearing identical outfits and face masks. Police say the fight was between some of the protesters and a bystander. It’s believed the demonstrators may have been showing support for a white supremacist group, which seemed to have sparked the altercation.

An Ossipee man is dead after a crash on Route 16. Police were called to a section of the road early Sunday morning and learned that a vehicle had gone off the road near Route 16B. Officers later said the driver of the vehicle, 59-year-old Barry Houston, had been thrown from the car in the crash and died at the scene. What led up to the crash is unclear.

A traffic stop in Massachusetts has led to the recovery of an apparent stolen weapon in New Hampshire. Massachusetts State Police say troopers were trying to stop a motorcyclist in New Bedford when he crashed his ride and tried to flee the scene on foot. Once they captured him, a pat down led to the discovery of a gun that had been reported stolen out of New Hampshire. Police say the motorcycle the suspect was riding was also stolen. The suspect has been charged with numerous crimes.

Community members in Derry are joining forces to help out a local police officer who is battling cancer. A fundraising event featuring a cornhole tournament and silent auction was held this past weekend to raise money for Officer Brian Landry. Organizers say they were able to raise nearly 10-thousand dollars to help the Landry family pay for medical expenses.