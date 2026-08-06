NH News Briefs 8-6-2026

Manchester is the only New Hampshire community on a list of worst drivers in the country, ranked 143rd. The Consumer Affairs Journal of Consumer Research evaluated over 300 cities with populations of at least 100-thousand using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Factors that make up the “worst driver” category include aggressive, careless and wrong way driving.

A 73-year-old Newark, New Jersey, woman is being treated for injuries suffered in a fall yesterday in Bethlehem. Fish and Game said Jeanne Rapley was hurt on the Twinway Trail during day two of a three-day hike. Rescuers carried her three-and-a-half miles down to the trailhead. Rapley was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital.

Leaders in the Claremont School District say Claremont Middle School will be opening this fall. Superintendent Timothy Broadrick said only about 15 certified teachers were expected to return, however, the district has hired 40 educators, giving them enough eligible staff to safely staff the middle school for its more than 330 students. The superintendent also said there is still plenty of work ahead to rebuild the district following last year’s financial crisis and there are still positions that need to be filled.

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire is working to care for and find new homes for several dogs and cats that were rescued from poor condition at a Hudson apartment. Fourteen dogs and three cats were rescued from Marcia Anderson’s apartment last month. She was arrested on July 16 and charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty. Police believe the dogs were being bred to sell. One of the dogs was Denali, a Pomeranian-husky who arrived at the shelter pregnant . She and her five puppies will be eligible for adoption in a few weeks.