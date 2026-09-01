NH News Briefs 9-1-2026

NH News Briefs 9-1-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 1, 2026

A Manchester police officer is uninjured after being involved in a rollover crash early this morning. The cruiser was hit at the intersection of Hanover and Maple streets. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical care. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The price of gas is rising again in New Hampshire. The current average cost for a gallon of regular is four-dollars-eight-cents. That’s four-cents higher than last week. Triple A reported the national average is four-dollars-nine cents per gallon.

A 23-year-old Manchester resident is sentenced to ten years in federal prison on drug charges. Authorities said Xavier Santana pleaded guilty in May to distributing large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. In 2024, a series of controlled buys of drugs from Santana were made by a confidential source and by an FBI undercover agent. U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said a “large-volume fentanyl dealer is off the streets.”

The cause of an accident last night involving a car and a bicycle is under investigation. It happened around 6:40 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Belmont Street. Manchesterinklink.com reported the juvenile bike rider was hospitalized with serious injuries. The 39-year-old man driving the car was not hurt.

A 47-year-old Methuen, Massachusetts, man faces multiple charges in New Hampshire. State police said Steven Jones was pursued on I-95 north and the Spaulding Turnpike when he was clocked at 108 miles-per-hour around 1:30 last Thursday morning. He was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Dover.

RELATED ARTICLES

Twin Beams Of Light To Rise From Mt. Washington On 25th Anniversary Of 9/11

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 1, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Food Recalls

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 31, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital