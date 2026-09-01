NH News Briefs 9-1-2026

A Manchester police officer is uninjured after being involved in a rollover crash early this morning. The cruiser was hit at the intersection of Hanover and Maple streets. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical care. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The price of gas is rising again in New Hampshire. The current average cost for a gallon of regular is four-dollars-eight-cents. That’s four-cents higher than last week. Triple A reported the national average is four-dollars-nine cents per gallon.

A 23-year-old Manchester resident is sentenced to ten years in federal prison on drug charges. Authorities said Xavier Santana pleaded guilty in May to distributing large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. In 2024, a series of controlled buys of drugs from Santana were made by a confidential source and by an FBI undercover agent. U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said a “large-volume fentanyl dealer is off the streets.”

The cause of an accident last night involving a car and a bicycle is under investigation. It happened around 6:40 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Belmont Street. Manchesterinklink.com reported the juvenile bike rider was hospitalized with serious injuries. The 39-year-old man driving the car was not hurt.

A 47-year-old Methuen, Massachusetts, man faces multiple charges in New Hampshire. State police said Steven Jones was pursued on I-95 north and the Spaulding Turnpike when he was clocked at 108 miles-per-hour around 1:30 last Thursday morning. He was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Dover.