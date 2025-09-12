NH News Briefs 9-12-2025

Flags on all state buildings in New Hampshire are at half staff until sunset on Sunday. It’s in accordance with a proclamation from President Trump in the aftermath of the shooting death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday on a college campus in Utah. Governor Kelly Ayotte said the assassination of Kirk saddens her and the violence is the opposite of what America is all about.

Based on data released yesterday the widespread drought situation in New Hampshire is not easing. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported much of the northern half of the state is in “severe drought” and most of the rest is in moderate drought. However, the southern half of Grafton County and the northern parts of Merrimack and Sullivan counties are now experiencing “extreme drought.” The National Weather Service says “extreme drought” means water shortages for farm crops and for residents who rely on well water.

The names of the New Hampshire state troopers involved in a deadly shooting last month in Keene have now been released. They are Sergeant Nicholas Levesque, Sergeant Noah Sanctuary, Sergeant Aramus Caraballo, Trooper Matthew Dushame and Trooper Jacob Hunt. The man shot and killed on August 12th, was 57-year-old David Ward. The Attorney General’s Office said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

There are no injuries as the result of a small bridge collapse yesterday on Bog Road in Goffstown. dump truck which was crossing the bridge when it gave way dropped into a brook and landed on its side. A crane was used to lift the truck out of the water.

A deadly crash Wednesday night on Mast Road in Manchester is under investigation. Police said a car veered off the road shortly after nine p.m. and crashed into an auto repair shop. The driver was pronounced dead at Catholic Medical Center.