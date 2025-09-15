NH News Briefs 9-15-2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is sharing details about her recent four-day trade mission to Canada. Ayotte was in that country last week and says that opportunities for Canada and New Hampshire to work together dominated the discussion and not tariffs issued by President Trump. Back in March, Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum but later raised them to 50-percent. Last year, New Hampshire exported the most to Germany followed by Canada and Mexico.

A Bedford woman charged for hosting an underage drinking party before a crash killed a teenager is due back in court next month. A hearing is scheduled for October 16th in the case involving 55-year-old Heather Keegan. Officials claim she had the party that preceded the death of 17-year-old Tyson Bolduc back in June. Bolduc was ejected from a vehicle on Wallace Road but authorities haven’t said how that happened. Keegan waived her arraignment last week on a misdemeanor charge.

A new report from the United States Census Bureau shows the economic well-being of residents remained flat last year. The estimated median household income was 99-thousand 782 dollars, up slightly from 96-thousand 836 dollars in 2023. And of the estimated 570-thousand households in the state, about 24-percent had pre-tax incomes that were under 50-thousand dollars annually. Data also shows that roughly 98-thousand Granite Staters lived below the poverty line last year.