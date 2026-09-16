NH News Briefs 9-16-2026

NH News Briefs 9-16-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 16, 2026

Elijah Blue Allman, Cher’s son, is being indicted on a criminal mischief charge in connection with an alleged break-in in Windham earlier this year. He was arrested on March 1st after investigators say he broke into a home by smashing a glass panel at the back door. When officers arrived at the home, they found Allman sitting on a couch inside and smoking a cigarette. He’s pleaded not guilty to several charges, including burglary and breach of bail. An arraignment has been scheduled for next month.

New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald is resigning from the bench. He made the announcement on Tuesday, effectively immediately. His decision comes after he was accused of violating the state’s judicial code of conduct for his role in orchestrating a payout to a top ally last year. MacDonald has been out on medical leave since late July and hasn’t provided an explanation for his absence. His resignation marks the end of his five-year tenure leading New Hampshire’s judicial branch.

Two people are dealing with injuries after a fire at a Manchester residence. Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Amherst Street Tuesday afternoon and found fire and smoke coming from the back of the building. The flames were eventually put out but not before they had heavily damaged three apartments. Two people were injured in the fire, which also killed two cats. The cause of the flames is unknown.

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