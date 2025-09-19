NH News Briefs 9-19-2025

A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at Granite State Recycling in Weare. The building on B&B Lane was fully involved when crews arrived around 6:45 a.m. It still is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time, but no injuries were reported

A 22-year-old Hooksett man is being held without bail for allegedly threatening to kill NH Governor Kelly Ayotte. Tristan Anderson is charged with criminal threatening and harm or threats to certain government officials. He reportedly made the threat on the social app Snapchat. He was arrested August 28th, but a criminal complaint was not released until yesterday.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says there were no legal errors in the case against convicted killer Michael Addison. The state Supreme Court will hear Addison’s appeal of the death sentence he received for killing Manchester police Officer Michael Briggs 19 years ago. Ayotte was the Attorney General at the time and she says the jury imposed the proper punishment. New Hampshire no longer has a death penalty.

There is an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Maria Camila Posada Canizales of Manchester. Police said she is the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a deadly accident Wednesday night in Manchester. A 60-year-old woman died from injuries suffered when she was hit in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Second Street.