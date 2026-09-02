NH News Briefs 9-2-2026

NH News Briefs 9-2-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 2, 2026

A Manchester police officer is doing okay after a crash early yesterday morning.  The officer’s cruiser was hit at the intersection of Hanover and Maple Street, causing it to roll on its side.  The fire department helped with getting the officer out of the cruiser, but he wasn’t injured.  The driver of the other car refused medical care.  The cause of the crash hasn’t been revealed.

New Hampshire state officials are announcing a new fentanyl prevention campaign.  The Unlabeled campaign aims to educate the public about counterfeit and unlabeled pills that could contain fentanyl.  Governor Kelly Ayotte says “it’s important that our young people can have conversations about the real risks of counterfeit and unlabeled pills.”  The campaign was announced on Monday, which marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

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