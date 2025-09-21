NH News Briefs 9-20-2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says New Hampshire will not pursue redistricting, an issue President Trump and Republican leaders have been pushing to ensure they keep their majorities in Congress next year. In an interview with WMUR-TV’s CloseUp, the governor says the state is in the middle of a census and the time is not right for redistricting. When asked, she says she would not change her mind.

A three-alarm fire that broke out yesterday morning at Granite State Recycling in Weare remains under investigation. The building on B&B Lane was engulfed in flames when crews arrived just before seven o-clock. Workers say they saw smoke and flames showing when they arrived for work. Nobody was hurt. Damage was extensive and fire officials in Weare say cleanup will take some time. Mutual aid from several communities responded to the scene to assist Weare firefighters.

Hooksett Police cleared the campus of Southern New Hampshire University yesterday after they say they received an email of a bomb threat. The threat reportedly targeted the Edward S. Wolak Library. K-9 dogs were brought in after the building was evacuated. After no threat was confirmed, police gave the all-clear for the campus. The investigation into the source of the threat continues.

National figures show nearly one-fourth of New Hampshire is suffering from extreme drought today and state officials say the risk of fire is high right now. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows almost 23 percent of New Hampshire is in extreme drought, up from a little more than seven percent just two weeks ago. State climatology officials recommend individuals and communities take steps to conserve water. They say the severity of drought conditions worsens with climate change.