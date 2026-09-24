NH News Briefs 9-24-2026

Inspectors are confirming that they found a crack in the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was partially closed on Tuesday as a precaution. The bridge is one of two that spans connecting Hudson to Nashua, and town officials are hoping to open it up again in the next four to six weeks. A crack was found in one of the bridge’s four steel beams during a routine inspection. The town is working with the state and has a final inspection scheduled for next week.

Work is underway on I-293 in the area of the Queen City Bridge. The Department of Transportation has announced that they’ll be shutting down lanes from 9 p.m until 5 a.m on Thursday night . The high-speed lane on the northbound side was closed on Wednesday while crews continued to look at potential problems with the bridge. Southbound work is scheduled for Thursday night.

A man accused of setting a Nashua home on fire will remain behind bars. On Wednesday, Derrick Couture faced a judge that ruled he’ll stay in custody. He’s being charged with criminal threatening for telling a neighbor “you all are going to die” back in June. On Monday, responded to Couture’s house for a report about a fire, which appeared to be arson. According to court documents, he told a neighbor “everyone is going to die” as he drove away and before the fire was reported. A hearing is scheduled for October.