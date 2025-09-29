NH News Briefs 9-29-2025

NH News Briefs 9-29-2025
September 29, 2025

The Small Business Association is offering New Hampshire businesses and nonprofits impacted by drought conditions federal, low-interest disaster loans. The loans are to be used for working capital and don’t require the business to have suffered any physical damage from the drought. The aid is not available to farmers and agricultural producers except those who are in the aquaculture business. Anyone interested in applying can do so at sba-dot-gov.

An investigation is still underway into what caused a rollover crash in Hooksett that left two people hurt. Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on Whitehall Road yesterday when the driver lost control, leading to the car hitting a tree and flipping over. Officials are looking into whether the person behind the wheel suffered a medical issue before the accident. Both victims are expected to be OK and witnesses are asked to come forward.

A public hearing is being held by New Hampshire Fish and Game next month to talk about a possible change to the Hike Safe Card. Right now, that card exempts holders from repaying any costs if they need to be rescued. The card covers the buyer and family members but could be expanded to include domestic partners and their children or stepchildren. The hearing is October 28th at Fish and Game headquarters on Hazen Drive in Concord.

