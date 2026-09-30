NH News Briefs 9-30-2026

NH News Briefs 9-30-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 30, 2026

The price for a gallon of regular gas in New Hampshire is slightly lower than a week ago. The current average is four-dollars-35-cents. That’s down two-cents from last week. Triple A reports the national average is four-dollars-43-cents per gallon.

There are no reported injuries as the result of an overnight house fire in Hillsborough. Mutual aid from multiple departments responded to the scene on Bridge Street around three a.m. Authorities said explosion could be heard inside the house which was believed to be unoccupied at the time. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The cause of a deadly two vehicle crash yesterday in Dublin is under investigation. One person died and two others were critically injured and airlifted UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Police said the head-on collision happened around 5:20 p.m. at Lower Jaffrey Road and Gold Mine Road. No names were released.

An Exeter police officer was assaulted Monday while investigating a hit-and-run on Portsmouth Avenue. The officer located a person-of-interest just over the town line in Statham. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Horgan of East Kingston, “violently attacked” the officer according to authorities. The officer suffered face and neck injuries. Horgan was arrested with the help of a Stratham officer and a Good Samaritan.

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