NH News Briefs 9-5-2025

The Claremont School Board is taking action to help close a significant financial deficit. The board has voted to take out a four-million-dollar short-term loan to help make sure the district can remain open during the academic year. The deficit the district is facing is believed to be anywhere from one-million to five-million dollars. The school district attorney says until the full financial picture is clear, officials may ask the state to introduce special legislation to help.

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a condo complex in Campton. The blaze on Condo Road was reported yesterday and first responders reported seeing smoke coming from the 11-unit complex when they arrived. The flames started in one unit and spread to two others, and the fire chief says building being one of the oldest and largest in the community made things difficult. One firefighter and a resident were hurt and there’s no word on their conditions.

A new poll is revealing where the candidates in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District race stand among voters. According to the Saint Anselm College survey, Democrat Stefany Shaheen is ahead of Maura Sullivan by 14 points, followed by Heath Howard, Carleigh Beriont, Christian Urrutia and Sarah Chadzynski. On the Republican side, Chris Bright leads Brian Cole and Melissa Bailey. The winner takes over for Congressman Chris Pappas, who is running for U.S. Senate.