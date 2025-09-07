NH Not joining Regional Effort on Vaccines

New Hampshire state officials say they won’t join a growing regional effort to coordinate vaccine recommendations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior announced this year that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

His decision drew sharp criticism from doctors and health groups.

Massachusetts officials have announced they’re coordinating a bipartisan regional effort to develop their own vaccine recommendations.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says she does not want to politicize vaccines and that the state’s epidemiologist will make recommendations as he does every year.