NH Police Departments to Conduct Distracted Driving Patrols
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Beginning Monday, police departments across New Hampshire will conduct distracted driving patrols throughout the week.
Motorists can expect to see more patrols on highways for a couple of other reasons: Graduation season will mean stepped-up patrols in cities across the Granite State and it’s the start of the 103rd Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Up to 300-thousand visitors are expected in the Lakes Region.