NH Political News

Pixabay
April 10, 2025

Democrat Maura Sullivan is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District. The Marine Corp veteran said she will work to lower costs, invest in economic innovation and help create a sense of security and stability. Sullivan ran second to Congressman Chris Pappas in a multi-candidate primary in 2018. Pappas is now running for the U.S. Senate.

Republican Lily Tang Williams is making a third run for Congress in New Hampshire’s Second District. She was the GOP nominee who lost to Democrat Maggie Goodlander last year. Tang Williams said if elected, she will serve with integrity, honesty and transparency. No other Republicans have gotten into the race and Goodlander is reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate.

