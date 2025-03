Support for President Trump’s handling of the economy is down since last month in New Hampshire.

According to the latest Granite State Poll from UNH, a majority of over 14-hundred Granite Staters questioned disapprove of tariffs against Canada and Mexico, viewing those countries as allies of the U.S.

A slight majority also disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war in Ukraine. The poll’s margin of error is two-point-six percent.