NH Primary Day Update

It’s primary election day in New Hampshire. Candidates for U.S. Senate, Congress, governor, state legislature, Executive Council, county sheriff and county attorney are all on the ballot. Today’s winners will run against each other in the November third, general election. Hours for polls vary by location, but all are open until at least 7pm, some are open until 7:30 and a handful will remain open until 8pm. Anyone in line when polls close will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Please keep in mind, if you are registered to vote in New Hampshire, you must bring proof of identification. That could be a driver’s license or a passport. That is the only way you are going to be able to get a ballot. And If you are an undeclared voter, you will be able to choose whether you want a Republican or a Democratic ballot.

There are federal monitors at primary day polling sites today in Manchester and Nashua. The U.S. Department of Justice said the intent is to ensure transparency, ballot security and compliance with federal law. Four DOJ staffers from the Civil Rights Division are monitoring polls in each city.