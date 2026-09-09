NH Primary Recap

NH Primary Recap
Conceptual image of a person voting, casting a ballot at a polling station, during elections.
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 9, 2026

The votes have been counted after another primary election day in America – this time in New Hampshire where John Sununu has won the Republican Senate primary.  He defeated former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown on Tuesday.  Congressman Chris Pappas is the winner of the Democratic Senate primary after beating progressive Karishma Manzur and will face Sununu in the midterms.

Meanwhile, incumbent Kelly Ayotte picked up the win in the Republican primary for New Hampshire governor.  She’s seeking a second two-year term and will face former state Executive Council member Cinde Warmington who ran unopposed on the Democratic side.

In a close race for New Hampshire’s Democratic 1st District race, Stefany Shaheen walked away as the party’s nominee. The race was called at around 12:30 a.m.  Shaheen had 37% of the votes, with Maura Sullivan a close second with 35% of the votes. Carleigh Beriont walked away in third with 22% of votes. Shaheen will take on Republican nominee Anthony DiLorenzo for the 1st District seat. He won Tuesday night, beating a crowded field after receiving the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire voters will see a rematch in the 2nd Congressional District election in November as incumbent U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander will take on Republican Lily Tang Williams. The Associated Press quickly called the races for Goodlander and Tang Williams shortly after polls closed last night.

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