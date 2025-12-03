NH Ranked First For Economic Freedom

NH Ranked First For Economic Freedom
New Hampshire
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 3, 2025

For the 24th time, New Hampshire is ranked as the freest place in North America according to a report released yesterday.

The Economic Freedom of North America report used 2023 data to evaluate all 50 states, the Canadian provinces and 32 Mexican states.

The rankings are based on government spending, taxes, regulations and labor-market restrictions.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said anyone seeking freedom from higher taxes in Massachusetts or anywhere else is welcome in the Granite State.

