NH Ranked First Nationally For Health Care
According to a national survey New Hampshire is the best state in the country for overall health care and affordability in 2025.
WalletHub.com ranked each state based on dozens of factors ranging from average insurance premiums and access to care to health outcomes.
Elsewhere in New England, Rhode Island was ranked 2nd, Massachusetts 5th, Maine 6th, Vermont 12th and Connecticut 15th.