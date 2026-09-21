NH Republicans Look to Ban Data Centers

NH Republicans Look to Ban Data Centers
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 21, 2026

In a move that’s a policy shift for them, New Hampshire Republican leaders say they’ll propose a moratorium on data centers.

This comes after two new data centers have been proposed in recent weeks.

One would be built at the former Merrimack Station power plant in Bow and the other would be located on a vacant lot in Concord.

Senate President Sharon Carson says the move would help protect state taxpayers from shouldering the burden of data center development.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said this summer she supports a moratorium after public opposition to data center proposals continue to increase statewide.

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