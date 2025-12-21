NH Republicans Push for Campus Carry Law Following Brown U Shootings

New Hampshire Republicans say the deadly Brown University shooting this past week shows the need for legislation to support campus gun carry laws in the state.

Officials confirmed the suspect believed to have opened fire at Brown University also killed an MIT professor.

The suspect — Claudio Neves Valente — was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday in a Salem, New Hampshire, storage unit.

NH State Representative Sam Farrington of Rochester — who’s also a senior at the University of New Hampshire — says the murders are evidence that the Second Amendment rights of college students and staff must be affirmed.