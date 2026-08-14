NH School Screen Time Task Force

NH School Screen Time Task Force
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 14, 2026

The New Hampshire Department of Education is launching a statewide School Screen Time Task Force.

It will look at the role of digital technology in student learning to develop age-appropriate recommendations to support instruction and student well-being.

The task force is comprised of educators including district leaders,  tech experts, health professionals, parents and students.

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