NH Secretary Of State Rejects Trump Executive Order

NH Secretary Of State Rejects Trump Executive Order
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 6, 2026

NH Secretary of State David Scanlan has rejected an executive order issued last week by President Trump.

The president wants a master list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote and he threatens to withhold federal funding from states that do not comply.

However, Scanlan’s response is that the federal government cannot usurp New Hampshire’s constitutional authority to run elections and cannot force the state to violate state and federal election laws.

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