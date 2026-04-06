NH Secretary Of State Rejects Trump Executive Order
NH Secretary of State David Scanlan has rejected an executive order issued last week by President Trump.
The president wants a master list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote and he threatens to withhold federal funding from states that do not comply.
However, Scanlan’s response is that the federal government cannot usurp New Hampshire’s constitutional authority to run elections and cannot force the state to violate state and federal election laws.