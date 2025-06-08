NH Senate Passes Bill Restricting Transgender Healthcare

NH Senate Passes Bill Restricting Transgender Healthcare
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 8, 2025

The New Hampshire Senate has passed a pair of bills that ban most gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The first bill bars doctors from administering puberty blockers or hormone treatments for anyone under the age of 18. The bill would allow anyone under the age of 18 who’s receiving the treatments before next January to continue with them.

The other bill would bar gender-affirming chest surgeries for anyone under 18. Most medical associations support such treatments for minors but Republicans nationwide have fought them, saying they’re not appropriate for children.

Republican State Senator Kevin Avard from Nashua calls the treatments dangerous and “gross.” The bills need final approval in the House.

RELATED ARTICLES

Person Shot In Concord

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Special Olympics Summer Games Start Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 6, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital