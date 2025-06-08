NH Senate Passes Bill Restricting Transgender Healthcare

The New Hampshire Senate has passed a pair of bills that ban most gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The first bill bars doctors from administering puberty blockers or hormone treatments for anyone under the age of 18. The bill would allow anyone under the age of 18 who’s receiving the treatments before next January to continue with them.

The other bill would bar gender-affirming chest surgeries for anyone under 18. Most medical associations support such treatments for minors but Republicans nationwide have fought them, saying they’re not appropriate for children.

Republican State Senator Kevin Avard from Nashua calls the treatments dangerous and “gross.” The bills need final approval in the House.