NH Senate Passes Bill To Increase Tolls

The New Hampshire Senate is passing a bill that would raise tolls for out-of-state drivers.

The goal of the measure is to generate revenue that would be used to improve the Granite State’s turnpike system.

The bill would bump up tolls by one-dollar for out-of-state vehicles at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93, the Everett Turnpike in Bedford and Hampton plaza on Interstate 95.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said a few weeks ago she won’t support any legislation that includes toll increases.