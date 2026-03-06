NH Senate Passes Bill To Increase Tolls

NH Senate Passes Bill To Increase Tolls
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 6, 2026

The New Hampshire Senate is passing a bill that would raise tolls for out-of-state drivers.

The goal of the measure is to generate revenue that would be used to improve the Granite State’s turnpike system.

The bill would bump up tolls by one-dollar for out-of-state vehicles at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93, the Everett Turnpike in Bedford and Hampton plaza on Interstate 95.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said a few weeks ago she won’t support any legislation that includes toll increases.

