NH Set To Receive $30 Million In Settlement
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 19, 2025

New Hampshire is set to receive 30 million dollars following the approval of a Purdue Pharma settlement.

The company is the maker of OxyContin and the funds will be used to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Granite State ended 2024 with 287 drug-related deaths, but so far this year that total is already at 192 with 29 cases still pending.\

Anyone struggling with addiction can dial 2-1-1 for help.

