NH State Legislature Has Busy Week Ahead

NH State Legislature Has Busy Week Ahead
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 2, 2026

Lawmakers are returning to the NH State House in Concord today to begin what is going to be a very busy week ahead.

The House will consider a bill to change how the state’s system of education aid is defined. The measure would replace a per-pupil funding formula with a system tied to academic performance in certain areas.

Proposed amendments to the state’s Constitution will also be debated as will a proposed law that’d only allow government-issued IDs to be accepted at polling places.

RELATED ARTICLES

Celtics Beat Nets

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

NH News Briefs 2-28-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital