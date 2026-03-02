NH State Legislature Has Busy Week Ahead

Lawmakers are returning to the NH State House in Concord today to begin what is going to be a very busy week ahead.

The House will consider a bill to change how the state’s system of education aid is defined. The measure would replace a per-pupil funding formula with a system tied to academic performance in certain areas.

Proposed amendments to the state’s Constitution will also be debated as will a proposed law that’d only allow government-issued IDs to be accepted at polling places.