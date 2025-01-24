NH Still Deciding Whether To Join Settlement

New Hampshire is still deciding whether to join an over seven-billion-dollar settlement connected to the opioid crisis.

The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma have agreed to settle lawsuits over the drug oxycontin.

The final decision whether to join the settlement is in the hands of the state Attorney General’s office.

New Hampshire has already received nearly 100-million bucks from various opioid settlements. That funding goes toward prevention, treatment and recovery programs.