NH Supreme Court Chief Justice Resigns
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald has resigned his position following an investigation of the Judicial Conduct Committee.
In a brief letter to Gov. Kelly Ayotte, MacDonald said he was voluntarily resigning.
Ayotte’s office said she was accepting MacDonald’s resignation effective immediately.
In late July, state court officials announced that MacDonald was taking a medical leave of absence effective immediately.