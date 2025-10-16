NH Supreme Court Now Deciding On Appeal

NH Supreme Court Now Deciding On Appeal
October 16, 2025

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is now deciding on a request by Adam Montgomery to have his murder conviction vacated.

Montgomery was found guilty of killing his five-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery and ordered to spend decades in prison.

His attorneys claim mistakes were made by the court during his trial such as testimony from Kayla Montgomery being allowed and that police body camera footage shouldn’t have been shown.

It could take weeks for the court to announce its ruling.

