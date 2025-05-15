NH System Chancellor Is Denying Allegations

NH System Chancellor Is Denying Allegations
May 15, 2025

The University System of New Hampshire chancellor is denying claims that noncitizen students are favored at the expense of qualified residents.

Currently, Keene State College, the University of New Hampshire and Plymouth State University have 109 noncitizen students out of 21-thousand that are enrolled.

Representative Joe Sweeney says he still questions admission policies and he’s filed Right-to-Know Law requests.

The chancellor says students are only denied admission if they’re not academically prepared

