NH To Get Nearly $30 Million From Settlement

New Hampshire is in line to get nearly 30-million-dollars from a settlement with opioid maker Purdue Pharma.

The funding will arrive over the next decade as part of an over seven-billion-dollar settlement with states across the country.

Purdue Pharma was accused of helping fuel the opioid epidemic by using aggressive marketing to push pain-killing medications.

Under state law, 85-percent of money the state receives will be put into the Opioid Settlement Trust Fund.