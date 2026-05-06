NH To Get Nearly $30 Million From Settlement

NH To Get Nearly $30 Million From Settlement
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 6, 2026

New Hampshire is in line to get nearly 30-million-dollars from a settlement with opioid maker Purdue Pharma.

The funding will arrive over the next decade as part of an over seven-billion-dollar settlement with states across the country.

Purdue Pharma was accused of helping fuel the opioid epidemic by using aggressive marketing to push pain-killing medications.

Under state law, 85-percent of money the state receives will be put into the Opioid Settlement Trust Fund.

RELATED ARTICLES

State Files Motion In Vehicle Inspection Case

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Downed Wires Cause Five Alarm Brush Fire

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital