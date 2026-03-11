NH Town Elections 2026 Update

The Town of Alton voted down the town annual budget.

In Barrington, the voters there passed the town budget but voted down the proposed school budget. Residents there also passed a proposal to prohibit games of chance.

Belmont voters approved the town budget.

Fremont voted down the proposed town budget

Newmarket and North Hampton approved the proposed town budget.

In Hampton, Chuck Rage and Donald Bliss were elected to the Select Board in yesterday’s Town Meeting election, while voters rejected the town’s proposed operating budget.

Voters in the Oyster River School District which includes Durham, Lee and Madbury rejected a $ 9.8 million warrant article for renovations and additions to the district’s two elementary schools, Mast Way School of Lee and Moharimet School in Madbury.

The Town of Pelham also approved their town budget.

In Rollinsford, a $4 million bond to build a new town hall and police station failed in the town election yesterday, receiving majority support but falling short of the required 60% approval.

The towns of Rye, Salem, Wakefield, Wolfeboro, Sandown, Raymond, New Durham, Newfields, and Nottingham all passed their town budgets yesterday.

Northwood, Pittsfield, and Seabrook failed to pass their town budgets.